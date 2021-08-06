“The polyfilm market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2026”

The global polyfilm market is estimated to reach USD 167.57 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2026. Factors such as increasing demand for BoPET films, technological developments in agriculture, and rising use of bio-based polymers are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

However, mature markets in various European countries and strict environmental & governmental regulations may restrain the growth of the market in near future.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Polyfilm Market by Resin Type, End-use Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

“Packaging is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyfilm market”

Packaging is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment during the forecast period. The demand for packaged goods has increased with the increasing middle class in emerging countries.

Polyfilms are environment-friendly films with long shelf life, which has led to their increased demand in the packaging industry. Polyfilms are widely used across food & beverage, tobacco, beauty & personal care, tissue & hygiene industries.

Breakup of primary interviews:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 56%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Others – 11%

• By Designation – C level – 18%, D level – 33%, and Others – 49%

• By Region – North America – 36%, Europe – 38%, Asia-Pacific – 8%, South America-8% and Middle East & Africa-10%

The key players in the polyfilm market are Jindal Polyfilm (India), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Chiripal Polyfilm (India), Cosmo Films (India), Polyplex Corporation (India), Uflex Limited (India), Taghleef Industries (UAE), Vacmet India Pvt Limited (India), Garware Polyester (India), Max Speciality Films (India), and SRF Limited (India).

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed segmentation of the global polyfilm market based on resin type, and end-use industry. The market has been segmented on the basis of resin types, such as LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, BoPP, CPP, PVC, BoPET, BoPA, and others. The polyfilm market is also segment on the basis of end-use industry into packaging, agriculture, building & construction, consumer goods, medial, and others. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to buy the report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top medical device players, value chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the global polyfilm market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

 Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on polyfilm offered by the top players in the global polyfilm market

 Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the global polyfilm market

 Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for polyfilm across regions

 Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global polyfilm market

 Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global polyfilm market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 PACKAGE SIZE 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 17

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 19

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 19

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 20

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 20

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 21

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 21

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 22

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 24

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS 25

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 26

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 29

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN POLYFILM MARKET 29

4.2 POLYFILM MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS 30

4.3 POLYFILM MARKET: DEVELOPED VS. DEVELOPING NATIONS 31

4.4 U.S. AND CHINA DOMINATED POLYFILM MARKET, 2015 31

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 33

5.1 INTRODUCTION 34

5.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 34

