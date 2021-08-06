“Construction repaint market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period, 2016-2026”

The construction repaint market size is projected to reach USD 93.72 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2026. Construction repaint is recognized as the paint used in homes, multi-family residential, commercial, and institutional applications such as, varnishes, emulsions, and enamels, among others, for the purpose of maintenance, repairs, and renovation work. These applications drive the construction repaint market globally. The use of durable products, and the increasing popularity of glass buildings act as restraints for the market.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107675

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Construction Repaint Market by Resin Type, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

“Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing market for construction repaint”

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market, as well as the fastest-growing market for construction repaint. The region is expected to register the highest growth rate owing to the high demand from countries such as, Japan, China, and India. China is estimated to be the largest market for construction repaint in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India and Japan. India is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region. Growth of the residential and non-residential construction sector has led to an increase in the demand for construction repaint in the region.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107675

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Construction Repaint Market by Resin Type, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Others – 13%

• By Designation: C level – 50%, Director level – 31%, and Others – 19%

• By Region: North America – 31%, Europe – 38%, Asia-Pacific – 25%, and RoW – 6%

The companies profiled in this market research report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), RPM International Inc. (U.S), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), and Jotun A/S (Norway).

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global construction repaint market on the basis of resin type, formulation, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the construction repaint market, such as, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players provides insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the global construction repaint market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their positions in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, new product developments, and mergers & acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 20

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 20

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 21

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 21

1.3.1 BY REGION 21

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 23

1.4 CURRENCY 23

1.5 LIMITATIONS 23

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 24

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 25

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 25

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 26

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 26

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 26

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 27

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 28

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 28

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 29

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 29

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 30

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 31

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 32

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 33

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/