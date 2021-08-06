“Comfort & cushioning properties of flexible foam expected to drive the market”

The global flexible foam market is estimated to reach USD 64.14 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2016 to 2026. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of flexible foam in automobiles for weight reduction and in the packaging application due to its light weight and shock absorption properties.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Flexible Foam Market by Type, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

“Polypropylene is the fastest-growing type segment of the flexible foam market”

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for flexible foam“

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for flexible foam, in terms of both, value and volume. High growth rate, increased purchasing power, developing infrastructure, increasing demand from end-use industries, and the global shift in production capacity from developed markets to emerging markets are the major factors leading to the growth of the flexible foam market in this region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted. The breakdown of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C level – 55%, D level – 25%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America – 35%, Europe – 25%, Asia-Pacific – 15%, South America– 15%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%

The key companies profiled in this market research report are BASF SE (Germany), Bayer Material Science (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.) Rogers Corporation (U.S.), Ube Industries, Ltd (Japan), Recticel (Belgium), Zotefoams Plc (U.K.), The Woodbridge Group (Canada), and Sekisui Alveo AG (Switzerland).

Research Coverage:

The report covers the consumption of flexible foam across different applications and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as type, application, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analyses, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall flexible foam market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable market strategies. The report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.3 MARKET DEFINITION

1.4 MARKET SCOPE

1.4.1 MARKETS COVERED

1.4.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

1.4.3 STAKEHOLDERS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 FLEXIBLE FOAM MARKET RESEARCH DATA

2.1.1 KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

2.1.2 KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

2.1.3 BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

2.1.4 KEY INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

2.2 FLEXIBLE FOAM MARKET: RESEARCH DESIGN

2.3 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION: TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION: BOTTOM UP APPROACH

2.5 DATA TRIANGULATION

2.6 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 KEY FINDINGS

4 PREMIUM INSIGHT

4.1 OPPORTUNITIES IN THE FLEXIBLE FOAM MARKET

4.2 FLEXIBLE FOAM MARKET GROWTH, BY TYPE

4.3 FLEXIBLE FOAM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

