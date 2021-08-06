Seam Tapes Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2026

Global Seam Tapes Market is accounted for $180.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $368.4 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Rise in the trend of supplanting sewing with adhesive film bonding and development of the sports and outdoor clothing industry are some factors impacting the market growth. However, unstable raw material prices are hindering the market growth.

By Type, Single-Layered segment accounted for significant market share due extensive range of uses of single-layered crease tapes in the material and sports industry for a wide scope of utilizations including close attire, easygoing clothing, sports innerwear, outerwear and sportswear.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the estimated period owing to biggest exporters of apparels and textile all globally. Because of modest work expenses and accessibility of locally delivered raw materials, makers incline toward setting up assembling units for the generation of apparels and textile in the Asia Pacific countries.

Some of the key players in the market include San Chemicals, E. Textint, Taiwan Hipster Enterprise, Framis Italia S.P.A, Ding Zing, Adhesive Film, Gerlinger Industries, Himel Corp., Sealon and Bemis Associates.

Backing Materials Covered:

• Polyamide

• Non-Woven

• Thermoplastic Polyurethane

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Other Backing Materials

Types Covered:

• Multi-Layered

• Single-Layered

Applications Covered:

• Casual Apparel

• Surgical

• Sportswear

• Industrial

• Sports Innerwear

• Shoes

• Military

• Intimate Apparel

• Other Applications

Regions Covered: