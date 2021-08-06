Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing patient size and declining compensation rates rising significance of refutation management are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is hampering the market.

Among delivery mode, the cloud-based delivery mode segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the relatively lower capital costs and operational costs incurred in this model, beside its scalability, litheness, and affordability.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing HCIT investments in the region, rising digitalization and approving funding initiatives by the Canadian government.

Some of the key players in global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management market are DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.), Cerner, GE Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.), Athenahealth, Nthrive, Conifer Health Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Quest Diagnostics, The SSI Group, Ram Technologies, Context 4 Healthcare, Plexis Healthcare Systems and Health Solutions Plus (HSP).

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

Product & Services Covered:

• Software

• Serivices

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

Regions Covered: