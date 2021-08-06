Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market Share, Trends, Size, top, Manufacturers, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2019 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The Global Disposable Toilet Seat Covers market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The Global Disposable Toilet Seat Covers report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.

Global Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market Overview: Disposable plastic covers are made of disposable material including vinyl, paper, or biodegradable plastic. This cover acts as a protection sheet for the person using it from various germs and insecticides living on the edge of toilet seats. Moreover, disposable toilet seat covers are more economic for public toilets where cleanliness is required on an hourly basis. Also, commercial facilities including shopping malls, colleges, restaurants, clubs, and others where the accommodation of people using the toilet is relatively higher, disposable covers are more useful in such facilities.

Global Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market Dynamics: Increasing demand for public restrooms in urban regions owing to increasing commercial sector and increasing awareness towards sanitary hygiene by consumers are the factors considered to drive the disposable toilet seat covers market growth. Moreover, increasing the commercial construction segment across the globe is the key factor considered to drive the growth of the market. In addition, toilet made by governments for public health and sanitation purpose is the key factor attributing growth in the market.

Recently, the Government of India has set a target to build approximately 1.03 crore public and household toilets in urban areas of the region. Also, the Chinese government has set a target to build 2 crore public toilets in the region to improve the sanitation and health of people amid the Covid pandemic. Some of the plain toilet seat covers do not offer protection against germs and wets all the time which are the factors considered to hamper the growth in the market. 100% biodegradable toilet seats are the key factor expected to create opportunities for the key players in the market. These biodegradable seats do not pollute soil when disposed and some are soluble in the water itself which completely eliminates the human intervention for cleaning of toilet seats and reduces the efforts.

Global Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market Segment Analysis: Paper Toilet Seat Covers Segment is dominating the Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market: Highly water solubility nature of papers and increasing inclination of manufacturers towards creating sustainable and nature friendly products owing to stringent environment safety norms imposed by various governments are the key factors considered to drive the growth of the segment in the disposable toilet seat covers market. Paper toilet seat covers were accounted for approximately 58% market share in the year 2019 owing to increasing compliance of manufacturers towards government initiatives. Disinfectant Toilet Seat Covers Segment is posing as Fastest Growing in Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market: According to Kimberley Clark Worldwide Inc., disinfectant toilet seat covers segment was accounted for approximately 3 million units’ sales worldwide in the year 2019 owing to increasing adoption of readily disinfectant providing covers in western countries and increasing demand for sanitary products amid the pandemic. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing more eco-friendly 15 gsm paper for disinfectant toilet seat covers which prevents excessive consumption of paper in the toilet and improves sustainability of the product. Innovations in the Disposable Toilet Seat Covers Market: 1. In 2018, Brill Hygienic Products has launched disposable toilet seat plastic sheet cover for user friendly experience. The toilet seat automatically disposes the used seat and replace it with another at a touch of a button. 2. In 2019, Berk International LLC has launched their new fragrant disposable toilet seats to provide aromatic environment in the toilets while using them. 3. In 2020, Hospital Specialty Company has launched new self-disinfecting toilet seat covers for hospitals staff and patients with viral diseases.