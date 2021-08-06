Medical Mattress Market Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2026

Global Medical Mattress Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.5 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

Global Medical Mattress Market Overview:

Medical Mattresses are designed by considering factors like the firmness of the edge and Thickness. Medical Mattress is used to provide rigidness to the body that helps in attending a relaxed state of mind and improves the blood flow throughout the body. Medical Mattress is manufactured by using layers of special cloth made from natural or synthetic fiber materials which are then infused with foam or other substances as per the requirement. Medical Mattress holds its application in the Healthcare and Sports sector. Medical Mattress is used on beds in hospitals, clinics, and treatment centers. Medical Mattress is used to improve sleep schedules and also as an aid in recovering from injury by reducing strain on the body. An increase in the number of people getting affected by diseases, a rise in the preference for hospitalization, and growth in sports-related injuries has resulted in a boom in the Global Medical Mattress Market.

Global Medical Mattress Market Dynamics:

A report by Bert Jacobson and others published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine states that the use of Medical Mattress has increased sleep quality and reduced back discomfort. This study was conducted on people living a stress-free life and found that in absence of other mental-related factors, Medical Mattress is the best medium to treat sleep-related issues. This has resulted in increased use of Medical Mattresses by people regularly. A report by WHO states that 7.5% of the global population suffers from Sleep-related issues. This report further states that more than 50% of women above the age of 32 years and 27% of men above the age of 30 years suffer from Sleep-related issues. Medical Mattress helps in providing the required rigidity to relax the body resulting in a calm state of mind. With such a large population suffering from Sleep-related issues, Medical Mattress provides a low-cost solution for it. An increase in the number of people preferring treatment in hospitals has resulted in an increasing number of beds in the hospitals or opening new medical facilities. In both scenarios, Medical Mattresses are required. A report by WHO published in 2016 states that a rise of 9% has been observed in the BRICS countries in opening medical facilities in the rural regions. An 11% rise has been observed in the opening of private hospitals in the region of Asia-Pacific. This shows the growing demand for Medical Mattresses. E.S. Kluft & Co. launched a range of Medical Mattresses with gel-induced technology. This Mattress has gel foam made by using aqueous solutions instead of fabric foam and is observing a rising demand in the market. In March 2018, Direct to consumer Mattress startup Casper has achieved a unicorn status which is currently valued at US $1.1 Billion. The rise in the patient pool in hospitals across the world is the major driving factor for the growth of the Global Medical Mattress Market.

Restraints:

The increasing cost of raw materials required for manufacturing Medical Mattress is the major restraining factor here. Inefficient Health Infrastructure in low-income countries is limiting the growth of the Global Medical Mattress Market.

Global Medical Mattress Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Medical Mattress Market is segmented on the basis of By Type, It is observed that more than 55% of the Medical Mattress sold in the market is of Permanent type. An increase in the number of patients in hospitals has resulted in a 4% increase in demand for Disposable type Medical Mattresses. By Product Type, It is observed that more than 45% of Medical Mattresses sold in low and medium-income countries were made by using Foam and Synthetic fiber material. More than 40% of Medical Mattresses used in the public health system in developing countries are of innerspring type. More than 35% of Medical Mattresses present in private hospitals in developed and developing countries are of Air Pump and Air Spring Type. By Application, It is observed that more than 65% of Medical Mattress manufactured is consumed by the Healthcare Sector. An increase of 3% has been observed in the demand for Medical Mattresses from the domestic sector. The preference for Medical Mattress for relieving pain and in injury management has resulted in a 4.5% increase in the demand for Medical Mattress from the Sports Industry.

It is observed that more than 70% of the beds in the public healthcare system are covered with Foam, Synthetic, and innerspring type mattresses. Foam and innerspring-type mattresses contribute to more than 65% of medical mattresses used in hospitals in rural regions. Hybrid Mattress made by using cotton, synthetic fibers, and foam is observing a growth of 3.5%, especially in the developing countries. Mattresses made by using air circulation technology are the new addition to the long list of mattresses that come under medical use. An increase of 6% has been observed in demand for Air Pump Mattress by the Sports Industry. Air Spring Mattress has observed a 4.1% increase in demand from the domestic sectors. Different medical mattresses made by using different materials are used by people and hospitals around the world. Region-wise North America is the biggest market for Medical Mattresses. The presence of a large number of populations with expendable income and an excellent healthcare system has resulted in a 6% increase in the sales of Medical Mattress in this region. The high number of people suffering from injuries or stress-related issues has resulted in a 2.6% increase in the demand for Medical Mattresses by the Domestic sector.

Europe is the biggest domestic consumer of Medical Mattresses. The presence of a large number of old people and the rise in the number of people suffering from sleep-related issues has resulted in a 4.2% increase in the consumption of Medical Mattresses in this region. The ever-rising population and increase in the number of people visiting hospitals have resulted in a 3% increase in the demand for Medical Mattresses in Asia-Pacific. An increase in the preference for home treatment and use on regular basis has resulted in a 2.1% increase in demand for Medical Mattresses from the domestic sector. South America is showing a growth rate of 2.1%. An increase in the expenditure on health and medical facilities by the regional governments is expected to increase the demand for Medical Mattresses by 5 to 10%. The Middle East and Africa’s Market is showing a low growth rate of 1.3%, the reason for which is the presence of poor medical and health infrastructure.