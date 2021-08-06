Surgical Robots Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2018-2026| Reports And Data

Surgical robots refer to computer-managed machines used to conduct minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries. These robots include a magnifying high-definition 3-D camera equipped at the tip of the robotic arm that offers a precise representation of the body parts. They are similar to the surgeons’ hand movements and can perform complicated procedures using miniaturized surgical instruments that can fit through small openings. The rising prevalence of neurological disorders around the globe is one of the primary factors accelerating the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical illnesses, contributes to market growth. Moreover, the extensive usage of these robots for performing surgeries, coupled with the rising preference for MI procedures by both healthcare providers, and patients, significantly boosts the market growth. On the other hand, the huge costs of surgical robots might restrict the surgical robot’s market growth. The Surgical Robots Market is likely to grow at the rate of 17.5% CAGR by 2027.

