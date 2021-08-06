Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

Fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) is a biological chemical formed by trans-esterification of methanol and fatty acids. The product can be derivative from several bio-based sources like palm oil, vegetable oil, rapeseed, and soya beans. Rapeseed is most commonly chosen to produce fatty acid methyl ester owing to better oil content than other material sources. Furthermore, the bio-fuel or biodiesel made from rapeseed has high cetane content, which springs complete combustion by lowering harmful gases’ emissions. FAME is mainly used as a primary constituent in biodiesel. It is significantly chosen over conventional diesel due to the several beneficial properties like non-toxic or low toxic emissions and biodegradable nature. Instead of other free fatty acids, FAME is majorly used to nullify any corrosion that free fatty acids can cause to the metals of engines and production facilities. Additionally, in the food & beverages industry, FAME is used as an emulsifying and thickening agent. The Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market is expected to grow at a 5.40% CAGR by 2026.

