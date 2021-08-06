Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2016–2026

Peptides are naturally happening biological molecules which play an essential role in significant biological activities. Many efforts have been taken in pharmaceutical research and development to evolve new peptides for the treatment of various chronic diseases. Around 7000 naturally active peptides have been discovered in the past few years, which act as hormones, neurotransmitters, ion channel ligands, and growth factors to provide various human physiologies. The growth of the Peptide Therapeutics market is directly related to increasing investments in drug discovery. R&D activities in peptide therapeutics are majorly focused on the evolution of drugs related to oncology and metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and diabetes. A robust product pipeline in this field is also one of the factors projected to propel market growth soon. Besides the market growth drivers, the market restricting factors are the huge cost incurred in developing drugs and restricted regulatory requirements for drug approval. The Peptide Therapeutics Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 9.67% CAGR by 2026.

Get Sample PDF Pages now with Some Benefits!!https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13560