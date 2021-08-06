Cataract Surgery Devices Market By Product, Application, Regions And Business Outlook Forecast To 2026

A cataract is a disorder related to the eye in which clouding of the eye lens is observed, which results in permanent vision loss. Cataract surgery is the removal of the clouded natural lens and includes insertion of the intraocular lens. Generally, the treatment includes replacing the natural lens with an artificial lens that helps restore a vision of the eye. Eradicating the cataract by surgery is the only option to restore vision and see the world again. The growing geriatric population and technological advancements are the principal factors that will propel the growth of the cataract surgery devices market in the coming future. The rising awareness among people regarding eye disease will also increase the market demand in the coming years. The rise in the population aged 60 and above will increase the prevalence of the disease, therefore enhancing the treatment rate, which would fuel the market growth. On the contrary, the shortage of skilled professionals and limited awareness regarding cataract disorders, majorly in developing countries, limit the growth of the cataract surgery devices market. The Cataract Surgery Devices Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 4.9% CAGR by 2026.

