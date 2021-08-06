Rehabilitation Equipment Market By Product, Application, Regions And Business Outlook Forecast To 2026

Rising interest in research and development to develop innovative products with technological advancements fosters the rehabilitation equipment market revenue. The increasing need for efficient and accurate rehabilitation equipment is projected to witness robust development over the coming years. Moreover, favorable reforms in the healthcare sector, promising insurance and reimbursement policies in developed countries are a few factors driving the industry expansion. The rise in frequency of injuries, lifestyle alterations, degenerative diseases, and trauma cases has increased in patients requiring rehabilitation. The growing geriatric population suffering from chronic disorders is significantly contributing to the market development. The Rehabilitation Equipment Market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.36% CAGR by 2026.

