Rehabilitation Equipment Market By Product, Application, Regions And Business Outlook Forecast To 2026

Rising interest in research and development to develop innovative products with technological advancements fosters the rehabilitation equipment market revenue. The increasing need for efficient and accurate rehabilitation equipment is projected to witness robust development over the coming years. Moreover, favorable reforms in the healthcare sector, promising insurance and reimbursement policies in developed countries are a few factors driving the industry expansion. The rise in frequency of injuries, lifestyle alterations, degenerative diseases, and trauma cases has increased in patients requiring rehabilitation. The growing geriatric population suffering from chronic disorders is significantly contributing to the market development. The Rehabilitation Equipment Market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.36% CAGR by 2026.
Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on Application:
- Occupational Therapy
- Physiotherapy
Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on End-Use:
- Home Care Settings
- Physiotherapy Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Rehab Centers
Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on Product Type:
- Body Support Devices
- Patient Lifts
- Medical Lifting Slings
- Exercise Equipment
- Lower Body Exercise Equipment
- Upper Body Exercise Equipment
- Mobility Equipment
- Wheelchairs & Scooters
- Walking Assist Devices
- Daily Living Aids
- Medical Beds
- Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices
- Reading Writing & Computer Aids
Rehabilitation Equipment Market is based on Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The market based on the Product Type is segmented into mobility equipment, body support devices, daily living aids, and exercise equipment. This segment is anticipated to maintain its domination over the estimated period due to the increasing geriatric and handicapped population internationally. The mobility devices segment is supplementarily divided into walking assist devices and wheelchairs & scooter segments. Walking assist devices are the easiest form of mobility equipment preferred by the target population due to their low price and simplicity.
The Application market is segmented into physiotherapy and occupational therapy segments. The physiotherapy segment contains exercise equipment used to rehabilitate patients after trauma or the onset of degenerative diseases. Occupational therapy has a more holistic approach.
The end-use rehabilitation devices market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, rehab centers, physiotherapy centers, and home care settings. Hospitals accounted for the highest share of nearly xx% in 2016. Due to the large patient pool of hospitals, this segment is projected to witness substantial growth over the estimated period.
In terms of geography, North America has a substantial base geriatric population. The frequency of non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and Parkinson’s is increasing in this region. Reimbursement programs, like Medicare, are improving access to rehabilitation products.
Key vendors profiled in the report include Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, Dynatronics Corporation, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Esko Bionics, Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Ltd, GF Health Products, Inc, Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co, Maddak, Inc, India Medico Instruments.