Reclosable Films Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region Analysis & Forecast To 2026

Global Reclosable Films Market is accounted for $107.45 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $250.01 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as growing demand for reclosable films due to its re-closability feature and rise in utilization of flexible lidding are fueling the market growth. However, legislative regulations are negatively impacting the market growth. The usage of a reclosable lidding films as a promotional medium acting as an opportunity for the market growth.

Amongst Packaging Type, Trays segment is driven by due to the ease in opening and reclosing. For tray-sealing, the trays are equipped with two opening points that are positioned diagonally opposite each other. This makes it irrelevant in which way the trays are placed on the in-feed conveyor, thus preventing costly errors due to rotation of the trays. It is Easy-to-grip peel corner for effortless removal of top film is of the major benefit for this segment. By geography, the North America region is dominating the market during the forecast period due to the demand for reclosable films in the food industry.

Some of the key players in Reclosable Films market include Winpak Ltd., Termoplast srl, TCL Packaging Ltd, Südpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co. KG, Stratex Group Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Parkside Flexibles (Europe) Limited, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Industria Termoplastica Pavese SpA, HFM Packaging, Ltd, Folian GmbH, DowDuPont Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Buergofol GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc. and AS Estiko Plastar.

Thicknesses Covered:

• Up to 100 Micron

• Above 200 Micron

• 100 to 200 Micron

Peel Strengths Covered:

• Medium Peel Films

• Easy Peel Films

Material Types Covered:

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Other Material Types

Packaging Types Covered:

• Trays

• Pouches & Bags

• Cups

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Personal Care & Home Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

Regions Covered: