Copier Paper Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

Global Copier Paper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as advent of digitalization, increased penetration of electronic devices and easier access to the internet are fueling the market growth. However, electronic devices are being substituted for hard-copies acts as hindrance for the growth of the market.

Copier Paper is a light-weight paper used for copying, writing, and printing in either commercial or consumer applications. Copier paper falls under the category of uncoated free sheet grade and is used interchangeably with printing paper for everyday printing needs. Using copier paper instead of printing paper does not make much of a difference for written content but for image printing, a thicker printing paper sheet needs to be used.

Amongst end user, commercial segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Due to the steady demand for copier paper among educational institutes as well as offices. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show growth because the installed base of output equipment such as copiers, printers, electrographic devices, and integrated multifunctional office machines is expanding rapidly, results in continuous growth of copier paper market.

Some of the key players in Copier Paper market include Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsa Board Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Daio Paper Corporation, Rolland Enterprises Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc., Oji Holdings Corporation, International Paper Company, South Coast Paper LLC, Domtar Corporation, Mondi Group plc., North Pacific Paper Co LLC, Pratt Industries, Inc., and Stora Enso Oyj.

Paper Sizes Covered:

• A/4 Copier Paper

• A/3 Copier Paper

• A/5 Copier Paper

• Other Paper Sizes

Material Types Covered:

• Virgin

• Recycled

Thickness Covered:

• Up to 50 GSM

• 50 GSM to 80 GSM

• 80 GSM to 110 GSM

• 110 GSM to 130 GSM

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Consumer

Regions Covered:

