Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market Size, Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.6 % through 2020 to 2026, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn. The global Cosmetic Applicator Foam market report is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, market, and key players. The report has covered the market by demand and supply-side by segments. The global Cosmetic Applicator Foam report also provides trends by market segments, technology, and investment with a competitive landscape.
Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market Overview:
Cosmetic applicator foam contains various applications, including make-up applicators and removers, and beauty and cleansing products to fragrance carrying foams and liquid impregnated products. The growing cosmetic industry and the benefits of cosmetic applicator foams are the major factors driving the market for cosmetic applicator foam.
Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market Dynamics:
Rapid growth in the cosmetic industry is the major factor drive the global cosmetic applicator foam market growth. These cosmetic foams offer a variety of applications including make-up applicators and removers, beauty and cleansing products, and fragrance carrying foams. Changing lifestyle, and rising per capita disposable income also act as a major growth factor for the market across the globe and is expected to drive the cosmetic applicator foam market growth during the forecast period 2020-2026.
Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market Segment Analysis:
By Shape, the polyurethane foam market is segmented into egg-shaped sponges, cosmetic wedges, and others. Cosmetic wedges segment expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period thanks to its unique, user-friendly design, and competitive pricing. Cosmetic wedges need less maintenance comparatively other sponges are also driven the segment growth.
By Material Type, the market is segmented into PU and others. The PU segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. PU foams are biodegradable, odorless, and skin-friendly, and have a uniform density. The polymer matrix of these materials can be formulated with various chemical agents, including disinfectants, odour suppressants, surfactants, and antibiotics, due to their high absorbent and impregnation capacity. These all factors help to drive the market.
North America Dominate the Demand for Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market
Global cosmetic applicator foam market expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Large customer base, standard lifestyle, and rising per capita disposable income in the region drive the cosmetics demand, results in increased manufacturing activities by local cosmetics OEMs. Growing production of cosmetics, with higher adoption of advanced technologies. All the aforementioned factors propel the market growth in the region.
Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market, by Region
• North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East and Africa • South America
Global Cosmetic Applicator Foam Market Key Players
• Coty, Inc. • L’Oréal SA • Estée Lauder Companies Inc. • New Avon Company • Shenzhen Karina Makeup Tools Ltd • Yumark Enterprises Corp. • Qual Cosmetics • PUSPONGE • TaikiUSA Inc. • KTT Enterprises • Kryolan • Huntsman Corporation • UFP Technologies, Inc. • FXI Holdings, Inc. • Foam Partner Group • The Woodbridge Group • Porex Corporation • Others