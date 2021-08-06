Miss Ken announces 2nd single “Miss Mary Jane”

Influencer and upcoming singer-songwriter Miss Ken is returning with a second single. She first debut back in march with “Cherries” an R&B pop tune about mistaking kindness for weakness. She also ran her own makeup line “Miss Ken Cosmetics” which is currently closed for business, as the market is very crowded, and Miss Ken was choosing to focus on music. The “Cherries” singer took to her Instagram to announce “Miss Mary Jane” is set to premiere August 25th.

With a sexy (green) pin up girl surrounded by smoke, who is also holding a joint. These clues suggest the new single may be an ode to “Mary Jane”.

This is the second single from Miss Kens’ debut EP; titled “Aqua”.

https://instagram.com/themissken?utm_medium=copy_link

Stream “Cherries”

https://unitedmasters.com/m/6062047f6b55ac0acc60d526