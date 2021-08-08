Techie Youth charity is giving HUNDREDS of at-risk teens new Brooks Brothers suits

The Techie Youth charity (https://www.TechieYouth.org) is giving away HUNDREDS of new Brooks Brothers suits and formal wear to older foster kids and at-risk youth on Tue. Aug. 10 starting at 1:30pm, from their Long Island City, Queens, NY educational facility.

Over 3,000+ NYC youth are currently enrolled in the Techie Youth Learn to E-Earn program for the summer-2021 semester, learning how they can earn an income while working remotely. This event is open to any of the at-risk youth participants who would like a new Brooks Brothers suit (totally free.)

Techie Youth provides these complimentary suits to help them when they begin their professional career pursuits that they have been learning at Techie Youth.

The Techie Youth charity provides free online-learning and virtual-internship experiences that teach youth how to become financially self-sufficient, working remotely from anywhere they are. Youth may choose from over 20+ remote-career tracks including trading stocks & cryptocurrency, profiting from social media, video editing, selling digital objects such as e-books, artificial intelligence (AI) and more. Participants create a portfolio of demonstrable work-experience as they progress, and when they finish the program and graduate they will earn a certificate of completion from Techie Youth.

Techie Youth, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit registered charity of NYC, is seeking corporate sponsors and individual donors who want to help additional at-risk youth become self-sustaining career professionals.

Supportive benefactors of Techie Youth include Craig Newmark (founder of craigslist), Joanne & Fred Wilson (Union Square Ventures), Adam Winkel (Jane Street Capital) and an array of tech-sector companies. Techie Youth was also the 1st-place winner of charitable-cause grant competitions from 1010 WINS and Chick-fil-A.

Nearly all older teens in foster care are statistically-likely to become homeless or incarcerated soon after reaching their age of emancipation and losing their foster care benefits and housing. Techie Youth aims to stop that through entrepreneurship and technology training.

