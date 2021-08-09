See Me Live Talks About Their Live Steaming Platform

The live streaming industry has exploded in recent years. Between April 2019 and April 2020 it grew by 99%. According to a recent report, the number of hours of live streaming watched on the four major platforms resulted in 3,934 billion.

Media experts believe that Live Streaming will become the normal way of people viewing content. It is believed that by the end of April 2022 the number of livestreaming hours watched will be 9.3 billion hours. One of the new kids on the block of live streaming wants to become one of the major players in the live streaming world.

See Me Live has become one of the most talked about live streaming networks of 2021. They intend to shake up the industry and provide people with what they want to watch. They have listened to people’s opinions about all the rubbish content that is out there, and have put together a platform that provides people with relevant content.

We sat down with Alan Barber from See Me Live to learn more about his network. This is what he had to say.

First of all, please introduce yourself. Alan Barber, Austin, TX

You are launching a new business, what can you tell me about it?

We are in the prelaunch stage of our innovative live video platform, See Me Live www.seemelive.tv See Me Live will be a live version of America’s Got Talent, except it’s global, and viewers only watch the acts they have subscribed to on SML, like “#skydiving”. At the end of each short livestream, the viewers vote and leave comments, rewarding the good acts and trashing the boring, stupid stuff. SML is also great for LIVE streamers. SML’s patented audience tool will provide huge audiences without the need for followers, for FREE. Right now, we’re building our audience database prior to launching the SML app that will access those audiences.

How did you come up with the idea of See Me Live?

It all started when I mentioned to someone how cool it would be to watch a live video of someone at the top of the Eiffel Tower, panning below, as it was happening, like a live travel video show. That person enthusiastically agreed and that started my “spidey sense” (I know something good is there) as I cultivated the concept of providing live video based on subject matters as opposed to followers like the other platform. And it had to be interesting, or just plain good content, in order for it to work, especially since the main consumers of live video were the younger people (Gen Z and Millennials) who are known for how easily they get bored.

There are lots of streaming services available, so why is See Me Live different?

So many ways. 1) SML will provide LIVE audiences via its patented Audience Tool, based on subject matter. Those audiences will incentivize LIVE streamers to produce the content that viewers want to see – “Audiences drive content vs. content drives audiences”., 2) Viewers get an “America’s Got Talent” kind of experience that is LIVE, and they only have to watch the acts they like, voting and commenting at the end like the judges on AGT… (lots of user engagement)., 3) Streamers will appreciate that SML will promote their viral quality videos shot on the SML platform since the SML “bug” is on every video., 4) streamers can monetize SML audiences directly making much more money, without the need for followers., 5) SML will be a shortcut to fame for talented streamers… for FREE. See Me Live will be the preferred choice of LIVE video content producers. “Content is King”.

You say you provide a win win situation for viewers and streamers, can you explain what you mean by that?

Streamers get LIVE audiences based on subject matter instead of followers. Anyone can access them. Viewers get LIVE content they have subscribed to PLUS the “America’s Got Talent” experience. Win/win

Lets be honest, there is a lot of trash on TV. Even on popular streaming networks there are programs that makes you wonder how they have got on there, how are you going to deal with such a problem?

There’s so much noise out there, competing for eyeballs. This is why short LIVE video on the subjects you are interested in, that you get to judge, is perfect for this environment. Again, it’s a global version of a live America’s Got Talent where you are a judge.

So what kind of shows can people expect to see on See Me Live?

LOL, you’re going to see everything within the boundaries of our TOS. Extreme sports, travel locations, experiences, hoaxes, weather, breaking events, musicians, ufo’s, haunted houses, girls in bikinis, comedians, hobbies, animals, all kinds of stunts, foodies, cool product demonstrations, sports, marriage proposals etc. It’s going to be huge.

One of the major problems I face with popular streaming networks is the ability to find shows that I want to watch. Some networks make it so hard to search for shows, is your network going to be user friendly?

Of course. We just let our viewers know when the stuff you are interested in is going LIVE. Searching through scheduled upcoming live events is easy.

We have talked about other streaming networks, so who would you say is your biggest competition, and what will you do to provide your viewers with what you competition fails to provide?

We don’t have any competition unless it’s the general competition for eyeballs that everyone has. We have a patent on our audience tool. Nobody is doing the SML experience.

When will See Me Live official be launched?

Once we populate the audience database, hopefully within a few weeks.

And finally, where do you see the future of See Me Live?

It’s going to be acquired by a company in the content business and I predict it will be the next big thing.

