Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2030

The lithium-ion battery recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2017 to 2030, in terms of value The lithium-ion battery recycling market is estimated at USD 1.78 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 23.72 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2017 to 2030. Rising demand for electric vehicles due to government regulations and subsidies encouraging battery recycling, and growing demand for smart devices in emerging economies are the key factors driving the growth of this market. Dearth of technologies for the extraction of lithium from spent lithium-based batteries is the major challenge for the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) is the largest segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market, by chemistry

The Lithium-nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) segment accounted for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2016. This large share is mainly attributed to the material being cost-effective and the key functional properties which make it a preferred material especially for the automotive industry.

Automotive is projected to be the largest industry segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market

Automotive is projected to be the largest industry segment of the lithium-ion battery recycling market. Within the industry segment, automotive plays a major role in the contribution of spent lithium-ion batteries for the recycling market due to the high penetration of electric driven vehicles in growing economies.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the lithium-ion battery recycling market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global lithium-ion battery recycling market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific lithium-ion battery recycling market is mainly driven by the rising government regulations for the proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries in Japan, India, and China. The lithium-ion battery recycling market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2030.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25% and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C Level – 33%, D Level – 25%, and Others – 42%

• By Region: North America – 44%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 19%, Middle East & Africa– 6%, South America– 6%

Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by market players, such as Umicore (Belgium), Glencore (Switzerland), Retriev Technologies (US), Raw Materials Company (Canada), American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO) (US), and Battery Recycling Made Easy (US), among others.

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the lithium-ion battery recycling market based on industry, chemistry, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, contracts, joint ventures; mergers & acquisitions; expansions; new product launches; and research & development activities in the market.

Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the lithium-ion battery recycling market and its subsegments. This report will also help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

