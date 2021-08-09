Asphalt Additives Market by Type, Application – Global Forecast to 2029

“The asphalt additive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % from 2019 to 2029, in terms of value.”

The asphalt additive market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2019 to USD 6.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2029. Increasing developments in the Asia Pacific infrastructure market, recyclability of asphalt, development of warm-mix asphalt, and increasing use of asphalt in roofing applications is fueling the growth of the market across the globe. The use of concrete and bio asphalt as substitutes for asphalt and volatility in the prices and supply of the material acts as a major restraint for the growth of asphalt additives market during the forecast period.

“The rejuvenators segment is the fastest growing type segment, in terms of value during the forecast period”

Based on type, the rejuvenators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Increasing use of recycled materials, such as Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) and Recycled Asphalt Shingles (RAS) in the asphalt pavements application, has resulted in the growing demand for rejuvenator asphalt additives to restore the strength and durability of aged binders. Rejuvenators are being widely used to improve properties, such as viscosity, of aging binders. The growth of this segment is due to the increased use of recycled road material for pavement application globally.

The demand from warm mix technology segment is rising due to various properties that have made it more attractive than other asphalt mixes. Less energy is needed to heat the asphalt mix, and less fuel is required to produce warm-mix asphalt. Also, it is environment-friendly as it produces fewer emissions, thus improving the working conditions at asphalt pavement sites. These properties will further increase its market share in the technology sector.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 75%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 5%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 15%, North America – 40%, the Middle East & Africa- 10%, and South America – 5%

Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the asphalt additives market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Nouryon (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Arkema SA (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kraton Corporation (US), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Ingevity Corporation (US), Arrmaz (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Kao Corporation (Japan).

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the asphalt additive market based on application, type, technology, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies. It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as expansions, new product developments, acquisitions, and collaborations undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the asphalt additive market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 STUDY SCOPE 20

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 20

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.4 CURRENCY 21

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 21

1.6 LIMITATIONS 21

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 22

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 22

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 23

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 23

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 24

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 24

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 25

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries 25

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 26

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 27

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS 28

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 29

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 34

4.1 ATTRACTIVE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES IN ASPHALT ADDITIVES MARKET 34

4.2 ASPHALT ADDITIVES MARKET, BY REGION 34

4.3 ASIA PACIFIC ASPHALT ADDITIVES MARKET 35

4.4 ASPHALT ADDITIVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION 35

4.5 ASPHALT ADDITIVES MARKET, BY TYPE 36

4.6 ASPHALT ADDITIVES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY 36

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 37

5.1 INTRODUCTION 37

5.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 37

5.3 MARKET DYNAMICS 39

5.3.1 DRIVERS 39

5.3.1.1 Increasing investments in the infrastructure sector of the Asia Pacific region 39

5.3.1.2 Recyclability of asphalt 40

5.3.2 RESTRAINTS 40

5.3.2.1 Use of concrete and bioasphalt as substitutes for asphalt 40

5.3.2.2 Volatility in the prices and supply of asphalt 40

5.3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 41

