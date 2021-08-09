Blowing Agent Market by Type, by Foam, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

“Growing use of polymer foam in industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics, to drive the blowing agent market”

The blowing agent market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increasing polymeric foam application in industries such as packaging, automotive, building & construction, marine, transportation, appliances, bedding & furniture, and packaging industry is expected to drive the blowing agent market.

Further, the increasing blowing agent usage in developing economies, mainly in the construction industry, is expected to boost the blowing agent consumption. The construction sector is a major consumer of PIR/ PUR board, XPS board, and sandwich panels, which majorly uses polyurethane foams. The increasing infrastructure spending is expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the frequent shifts in blowing agent technologies owing to rising environmental concerns and frequent amendments to rules & regulations along with high shifting cost will act as a restrain for the market.

“HC is the fastest-growing segment of the blowing agent.”

Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of different types, end-user of the blowing agents market gathered through secondary research.

The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 9%, Director-Level – 27%, and Others – 64%

• By Region: North America – 27%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 37%, South America – 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report on the blowing agent market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Linde plc (UK), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Haltermann Carless (Germany), Foam Supplies, Inc. (US), and Harp International Ltd. (UK).

Research Coverage

The blowing agent market has been segmented based on type, foam, and region. This report covers the blowing agent market and forecasts its market size until 2026. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the blowing agent market. The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the blowing agent market along with opportunities and challenges. The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the blowing agent market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the blowing agent market and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the blowing agent market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the blowing agent market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisition, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 19

1.3.1 BLOWING AGENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION 19

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 19

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.4 CURRENCY 20

1.5 LIMITATIONS 20

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 21

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 22

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 22

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 23

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 23

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 24

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 24

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 24

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 25

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 26

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS 26

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 27

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 30

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE BLOWING AGENT MARKET 30

4.2 BLOWING AGENTS MARKET, BY TYPE 30

4.3 BLOWING AGENTS MARKET IN APAC, BY COUNTRY AND TYPE, 2018 31

4.4 BLOWING AGENTS MARKET, BY REGION 31

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 32

5.1 INTRODUCTION 32

5.2 EVOLUTION 32

5.3 MARKET DYNAMICS 34

5.3.1 DRIVERS 34

5.3.1.1 Increasing demand for blowing agents from developing countries

in different applications 34

5.3.1.2 High demand for PU foam in building insulation 35

5.3.2 RESTRAINTS 35

5.3.2.1 HFC phase-out to impact the blowing agents market 35

5.3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 35

5.3.3.1 Growing preference for environment-friendly blowing agents 35

5.3.4 CHALLENGES 36

5.3.4.1 Changes in environmental regulations 36

5.3.4.2 High cost of shifting technology 36

