“The increasing use of industrial wax in various applications to drive the market.”

The industrial wax market size is estimated at USD 9.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The industrial wax market is driven by the rising demand for industrial wax from applications, such as candles, tires & rubbers, and coatings & polishes, and increasing acceptance of synthetic waxes. However, the shrinking supply of paraffin wax and increasing prices of synthetic and bio-based waxes act as the restraints in the market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Industrial Wax Market by Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

“Asia Pacific is estimated to be fastest-growing industrial wax market during the forecast period.”

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing industrial wax market, during the forecast period, due to the rising demand from countries, such as China, Japan, and India. India is projected to be the fastest-growing market of industrial wax in Asia-Pacific, followed by Vietnam and China. The Middle East & Africa is the second-fastest growing industrial wax market. The increasing demand for industrial wax from several applications, such as candles and coatings & polishing, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the industrial wax market in the region.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market sizes of several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.

The breakup of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation – C level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region – Asia Pacific– 32%, Europe – 28%, North America – 25%, South America – 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 5%

The key players in the industrial wax market are Sinopec (China), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), Petroleo Brasileiro (Brazil), Exxon Mobil (US), Sasol (South Africa), Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC (Russia), Numaligarh Refinery (India), HCl (China), The Blayson Group (UK) and International Group (Canada).

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the industrial wax market on the basis of type, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the industrial wax market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their positions in the business. The competitive landscape section includes developments, such as expansion, contract & agreement, joint venture, and new product development.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 BY REGION 19

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 19

1.4 CURRENCY 20

1.5 LIMITATIONS 20

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 20

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 21

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 21

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 22

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 22

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 23

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 23

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 24

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 24

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 25

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 26

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 27

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 28

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 29

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 33

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE INDUSTRIAL WAX MARKET 33

4.2 ASIA-PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL WAX MARKET 2017 33

4.3 CHINA EXPECTED TO LEAD THE APAC INDUSTRIAL WAX MARKET,

DURING FORECAST PERIOD 34

4.4 ASIA-PACIFIC IS EXPECTED TO LEAD THE GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL WAX MARKET,

DURING FORECAST PERIOD, (2018-2026) 34

