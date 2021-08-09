“High demand from appliances and building & construction industries is driving the blowing agents market”

The blowing agents market is projected to reach USD 5.47 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2026. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for blowing agents from the appliances and building & construction industries. The global blowing agents industry is expected to rise with the increasing demand in economies such as India, China, Africa, Middle East, Germany, Brazil, and others.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107745

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Blowing Agents Market by Product Type, Foam, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

“Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for blowing agents”

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for blowing agents, globally, wherein, China being the major contributor to this market. This region is also anticipated to witness highest growth rate, which is attributed to the rapid economic expansion. The rapid development in blowing agents industry is also vigorously driven by the demand from building & construction, appliance, automotive, packaging, and other end-use industries in the region.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided in three categories: by company; by designation; and by region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 38%

• By Designation: Sales Executives – 30%, Managers – 40%, and Research & Consultants – 30%,

• By Region: Asia-Pacific – 54%, Middle-East & Africa – 23%, Europe – 15%, North America – 8%

The report also includes company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major market players such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Linde AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Haltermann GmbH (Germany), Foam Supplies (U.S.) and Harp International Ltd.(U.K.).

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for blowing agents based on product type, foams, and region. It forecasts revenue growth and includes an analysis of trends in each of the submarkets. These segments are further described in detail with their subsegments in the report with value and volume forecasts till 2026. It also includes company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global blowing agents market.

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the blowing agents market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on blowing agents types offered by the top market players

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on emerging technologies, research & development (R&D) activities, and new product launches in the blowing agents market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the blowing agents market across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the blowing agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the blowing agents market

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 BY REGION 18

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.3.3 CURRENCY 19

1.4 LIMITATIONS 19

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 19

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 20

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 20

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 21

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 21

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 22

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 22

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 23

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 24

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 26

2.3.1 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 27

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 28

