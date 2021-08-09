Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market by Type, Low Density Polyethylene, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2026

“Low cost, easy installation, and flexibility of cross-linked polyethylene over traditional materials, is driving the global cross-linked polyethylene market”

The global cross-linked polyethylene market is projected to reach USD 9.43 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.42%. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40% and reach 5,424.9 KT by 2026 by volume.

The growing use of Cross-Linked Polyethylene (PEX) pipes in potable water distribution applications has led to an increase in its share in the plumbing industry, which is driving the cross-linked polyethylene market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Moreover, the growing use of plastic pipes in the solar industry and the significant growth witnessed during the last five years in the automotive industry is further expected to boost the growth of the cross-linked polyethylene market.

Safety issues and the possibilities of plumbing failure is a major factor restraining the growth of the cross-linked polyethylene market globally.

“Automotive: The fastest-growing application of cross-linked polyethylene”

Automotive is the fastest growing application segment in the global cross-linked polyethylene market. Use of cross-linked polyethylene in manufacturing automobile parts and battery cables in the transmission and power distribution channels is driving the global cross-linked polyethylene market. Moreover, the growing use of hybrid and electronic cars is also likely to drive the demand in the automotive application of the market.

“Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market for cross-linked polyethylene”

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for cross-linked polyethylene, in terms of value and volume. Increasing investments by companies, especially in automotive sector, the growing shift of production facilities to the emerging economies of the region; the strong industrial base in the construction sector, are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cross-linked polyethylene market in this region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 45%, Tier 2- 22%, and Tier 3- 33%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 10%, and Others- 40%

• By Region- Western Europe- 33%, North America- 17%, Asia-Pacific- 17%, Middle East & Africa- 25%, and South America- 8%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the global cross-linked polyethylene market and its applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as, agents and applications. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to buy this report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the cross-linked polyethylene market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on cross-linked polyethylene offered by the top players in the global cross-linked polyethylene market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the global cross-linked polyethylene market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for cross-linked polyethylene across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global cross-linked polyethylene market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global cross-linked polyethylene market.

