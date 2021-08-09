Costa Oil™ 10 Minute Oil Change Announces The Addition Of Hattiesburg, MS Franchise

HANOVER, PA – Costa Oil™ and Costa Kapothanasis, CEO of Costa Oil International, Inc. are happy to announce the addition of a franchisee in the Hattiesburg MS, market. We are extremely excited about this first connection into the Mississippi market and we look forward to creating a quick, efficient quick lube.

A press release from developer FranCoDev said the franchise award is the start of a nationwide franchise plan. Company founder Costa Kapothanasis announced the franchise move in a video interview with National Oil and Lube News in February. He said they’re focused on new builds for low-overhead quick lube service shops.

“We’re putting together a model that really closely aligns with the original quick lube model,” he said during the interview. “We don’t think it should cost a million dollars to build a quick lube.”

Costa Oil ™- 10 Minute Oil Change may be the right franchise choice for you! Since 2014, Costa Oil ™ has been successfully changing oil and making customers happy fast. We exceed industry standards by putting every customer first and holding our employees accountable. through our innovative commission structure. Costa Oil ™ is affordable and has proven residual income because our customers love us.

It gets better — Costa Oil ™ can be run by an absentee owner, making it an excellent investment choice. We are selling customers back their time, proving double or triple the speed than our competitors. At Costa Oil ™, we believe in holding true to what works — the original quick lube model works well and focuses on a fast, valuable experience that keeps customers coming back like clockwork! Don’t miss your chance for a simple-to-operate business like Costa Oil ™.

About Costa Oil™10 Minute Oil Change

Costa Oil ™ 10 Minute Oil Change is the fastest growing oil change only chain in the country. CEO Costa Kapothanasis founded Costa Oil™ in 2014 with the vision of creating a model that would allow for sophisticated investors as well as owner operators to participate in the benefits of the quick lube market. As one of the few oil change-only franchises in the space, Costa Oil™ operates 15 corporate owned locations across four states, with dozens of potential franchises in the pipeline. Costa Oil™ is positioned to be the largest oil change-only brand in the nation. Costa Oil™ is headquartered in Hanover, PA. If you have interest in franchising with Costa Oil™ 10 Minute Oil Change, email [email protected], visit http://costaoilsfranchise.com, or call (717) 745-6617.

Our efficient modular unit reduces start-up costs and gets you into the oil change business fast. Engineering a profitable quick lube franchise operation was just as important to Costa Oil ™ – 10 Minute Oil Change as developing an efficient, stay-in-your-car, drive-thru operation!

Proven

With nearly a decade of experience in the quick lube industry, our steadfast dedication to innovation, strong customer service, pit crew style operating procedures, and the latest technology has set us apart from other companies. Our perfected branding and marketing techniques are proven to work!

Independent

Costa Oil ™ – 10 Minute Oil Change is one of only a handful of quick lube franchises that is not owned, operated or affiliated with any of the oil companies. With no obligation to purchase goods from anyone, we can negotiate the best value for our franchisees. We make recommendations without dictating what products you must use

Efficient & Simple

From our Point-of-Sale system, to the equipment used to service our customers’ vehicles, Costa Oil ™ – 10 Minute Oil Change are relatively simple and easy to operate, with a streamlined operating environment, small footprint and lower staffing requirements that make it simple to concentrate on your customers.

Innovative

Our Oil Change Kiosks are designed for quick, easy construction and maintenance will have you up and running in half the time needed for normal construction.

