Beverage Packaging Companies Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Beverage Packaging Companies Market was valued at USD 125.3 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 195.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Beverage manufacturers are focusing on offering a superior product with the packing that is eco-friendly, easy-to-handle, and keeps the product new for a long time. Packaging innovations is becoming a norm for beverage companies with smaller package sizes, situational package types, and multi-packs. Different types of products reliant upon the drinks packed using various materials. New trends in drinks packaging are concentrating on the structure modification of materials and the development of new active and intelligent systems, which can interact with the product or its environment, refining the conservation of drinks, such as wine, juice or beer, customer acceptability, and food security. Materials that have traditionally used in food packing include glass, metals (aluminum, foils and laminates, tinplate, and tin-free steel), paper and paperboards, and plastics. The right selection of material plays an important role in maintaining product quality and freshness during distribution and storage. The prospering beverage industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China, maintained by the presence of large consumer support, is expected to drive the beverage packing market over the forecast period.

The major economies like North America, Europe, and APAC witnessed the increase in usage of beverage can in packaging. Majorly metals and alloys are employed for its manufacturing. The factors environmentally and cost-driven evolution of metal packing into thinner metal gauges (i.e., the weight of the metal in a can), nowadays encouraged by packing waste regulations, which emphasize the minimization of the material used. However, this must achieve without compromising the protective aspects of the package. To achieve this, engineering or design changes are made, such as beading (i.e., rings around can bodies) on food cans and the move to smaller diameter end for some drinking cans (from size 206 to 202 for example).

The increasing significance of preserving the quality of the content has made effective packaging a necessity in the beverage industry. Growing demand for prolonged shelf life has directed drinks manufacturers to accentuate on developing sustainable and durable solutions, which can essentially reduce the storage cost, and complement the industry. A flourishing beverage industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China, buoyed by the presence of a large consumer base expected to drive the Beverage Packaging Companies Market over the forecast period

Further key findings from the report suggest

The plastic Beverage Packaging Companies Market has a major share of 44% in 2019 and expected to come down during the forecasted period due to various regulations implemented by different countries. A new report from the UN Environment and WRI found that at least 127 countries (of 192 reviewed) have implemented some form of legislation to regulate plastic bottles as of July 2018.

EU strategy on plastics aimed at safeguarding all plastic packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2030; the single-use ban does not cover universal plastic bags or bottles. The bloc, however, says it will focus on plastic bottles separately, and aims to be collecting and recycling 90% of them within the next decade.

As of 2018, Cartons anticipated witnessing the most promising growth during the forecast period. Cartons primarily made up of paperboard along with a thin layer of aluminum and plastic, which helps in preserving drinks for a significant period. Cartons are observing a surge in demand for packing of milk, juices, and other non-alcoholic drinks, as they conserve the product without the need of adding many preservatives.

In response to various problems encountered in packing, a trend towards the development of active technologies for food preservation has promoted. Active packing defined as a packaged system designed to deliberately incorporate components that would release or absorb substances into or from the packaged food or the environment surrounding the food and intended to encompass the shelf-life or to maintain or improve the condition of the packaged food

Key participants include Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Mondi PLC., Amcor Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Stora Enso

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Beverage Packaging Companies Market on the basis of material, Product Type, Application and region:

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Jars

Cartons

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil

Rest of World (RoW)

