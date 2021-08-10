Patatin Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Patatin Market was valued at USD 74.31 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 101.79 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global Patatin Market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.

Potato protein is obtained under suitable conditions and is incredibly soluble and exhibit interesting foaming and emulsifying properties. The reason for the market’s growth is the rising trend towards veganism and innovations from the manufacturer’s end regarding the extraction technique and applications of these plant-based products across various fields. The need for food is multiplying as the world population is predictable to reach approximately 9 billion by 2050. An expansion in the agricultural area has a massive negative environmental impact and therefore faces a significant challenge. By changing the diet composition, allowing a larger part to be plant-based, the same land could feed more people. In 2017, preliminary draft released by Canada’s new Food Guide reported that veganism was a top search trend in Canada which is ultimately expected to favor plant-based foods.

The Patatin Market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical reach. Based on type, concentrate, and isolates are two forms. Based on the application, the global Patatin Market is divided into food & beverages and feed. The food & beverage market segment is further segmented into meat, dairy, confectionery, processed foods, drinks, and sports nutrition.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2463

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, potato protein concentrates to be projected as the fastest-growing during the forecast period with a CAGR of about 4.4% Concentrates have high volume consumption in the feed industry

Asia Pacific is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing market with the CAGR 4.9%. The growth is attributed to various factors, such as increasing awareness about supplements, changing lifestyles, and demand for food supplements. Moreover, the rapidly expanding food sector, especially in emerging countries like India, will boost Patatin Market growth further.

Some of the key market players operating in the global Patatin Market are PPZ Niechlowie(Poland), TEREOS(France), Omega Protein Corporation(US), KMC Ingredients(Denmark), SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH(Germany), AKV Langholt(Denmark), Agrana(Austria), ROQUETTE(France), Sinofood Industrial Co., Limited, Avebe(Netherlands), Emsland Group(Germany), and TechSci Research, among others. In November 2019, Danish ingredient manufacturer KMC food ingredients has unveiled the Protafy 130 potato protein concentrate for the fortification of both vegan and non-vegan food products. The unveiling comes in response to the mounting demand for plant-based proteins.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2463

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Patatin Market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

Isolates

Concentrates

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

Food & Beverages

Feed

Other applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potato-protein-market

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

Chapter 4. Potato Protein Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Potato Protein Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Patatin Market Impact Analysis

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Explore Our Related Reports :

Galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) Market

Rye Flour Market

Skimmed Milk Market

Durum Market

Food Waste Management Market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news