Brewer’s Yeast Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020–2026

According to the analysis of Reports and Data, the global Brewer’s Yeast Market was valued at USD 3.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.89 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.82%. Brewer’s Yeast is a single-cell microorganism that can originate with or without oxygen. In contact with air, it converts sugar into biomass energy and Co2. Whereas in the lack of oxygen, it does not grow effectively, and the sugar energy is transformed into its derivatives such as ethanol glycerol and C02. As it is a precious resource of vitamins and high dietary proteins and commonly used in the production of food products, including cheese, vinegar, sourdoughs bread, vegetables, and fermented meat.

Brewer’s Yeast is widely engaged in the F&B industry for making alcoholic beverages, bakery items, and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. It is used for improving the aroma, texture, quality, and flavor of the product, as well as for speeding up the fermentation process. Apart from this, the industry is observing an increase in the need for nutritional Brewer’s Yeast, particularly from the vegan populace. It is integrated as a condiment in different dishes since it has a nutty and cheesy flavor, which helps in imitating the taste of cheese in vegan dishes, stiffening the consistency of sauces and dressings, and offering a boost of nutrients.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Baker’s Brewer’s Yeast segment is expected to grow rapidly at a higher CAGR during the forecast period in developing regions due to increased use in bakery products. Based on the application, food sub-segment is growing due to increased use in processed food, dairy products, dietary supplements, and bakery. The market based on specialty Brewer’s Yeast type is categorized into Brewer’s Yeast extracts and autolysates that are the special types of Brewer’s Yeasts.

By form, the market has categorized into dry, instant, fresh, and others (including bread machine and rapid-rise). The fresh segment accounted for the largest market due to its wide use in bakery products such as bread, biscuits, and pastries.

North America forms the notable market share for Brewer’s Yeast globally due to the large consumer base and high consumption of alcohol in the region. The APAC segment is also majorly contributing to the overall growth of the market with a CAGR of about 10.2% due to the high demand for bakery goods is a major driver in the Brewer’s Yeast market.

Witnessing such high demand in the APAC segment, in June 2019, Associated British Foods plc and Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International Limited has executed a joint venture in China for the manufacture, sale, and distribution of Brewer’s Yeast and bakery ingredients. The joint venture will obtain existing Chinese Brewer’s Yeast and bakery ingredients activities of AB Mauri, a division of ABF, and will leverage Yihai Kerry Arawana’s supply chain, extensive sales, and distribution network and local market expertise in China. The joint venture will build and operate a new Brewer’s Yeast plant co-located with Wilmar’s food processing plant in the industrial zone in China, significantly this will lead in increasing the production capacity and cost-competitive production which will help to capture growth in both traditional Chinese bakery products and western-style baked products, consumer demand for which is expanding rapidly.

Rising consumption of beer, wine, and liquor is one the major driving factors for the market as they are alcohol derivatives that are produced or manufactured by the process of fermentation. The beer consumption is rapidly increasing in the world. As per the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the U.S. Department of Treasury, the annual wine production was 64.83 million Gallons as of May 2018, and the figure is only going to observe increment in the forecast years. This accelerates the market in the U.S.

Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Lallemand (Canada), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Lesaffre (France), Angel Brewer’s Yeast (China), Biorigin (Brazil), Beldem (Blegium), Kemin Industries (US), Leiber (Germany), Synergy Flavors (UK), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), Levex (Turkey)

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented market on the basis of type, form, application and region:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Baker’s

Brewer’s

Wine

Bioethanol

Feed

Others

On the basis of form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Dry

Instant

Fresh

Others

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Food Bakery Functional foods Savory Others (savories & snacks)

Beverages

Feed

Others (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care products)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



