Feed Aamino Acids Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020–2028

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Feed Aamino Acids Market was valued at USD 5,898.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.05 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Amino acids are organic compounds that include amino and carboxyl compounds. They’re the building blocks of proteins that play a vital role within the natural processes of a body. They’re found in abundance in meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, quinoa, and soy products. Amino acids are beneficial for strengthening the system, developing muscles, fighting arthritis and cancer, and treating tinnitus and rectal diseases.

Rising health-consciousness among consumers has boosted the demand for nutrient-rich food. This has stimulated the manufacturers to present protein-rich foods and beverages within the global market, resulting in a rise within the need for amino acids. But this, amino acids are used for the manufacturing of supplements that are consumed by athletes. Athletes often have the risk of the body breaking down muscle tissues for fuel, consuming an amino acid supplement 30-60 minutes before a workout will help to prevent this damage by jumpstarting muscle repair through protein synthesis. Further, amino acids are employed in animal feed to supplement the protein requirement of the animals. Such benefits offered by amino acid drives the global amino acid market.

Utilizing the expertise of Prinova group and capturing the opportunity of the growing food amino acid market, Nagase Group acquired Prinova Group in June 2019, LLC creating a uniquely competitive offering of food ingredients. Prinova is a chief manufacturer and distributor of premium nutrition ingredients for the global food and wellness industries. Through this deal, Nagase Group strengthens its dedication to expanding its global footprint in the food and nutritional ingredients industry. Nagase Group plans to leverage the new expertise to broaden its product portfolio and offerings to the market. The addition of Prinova’s knowledge, unique positioning, and portfolio offering enables Nagase to expand its food and nutrition ingredients value chain in North America, Europe, and also in Asia.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In children, arginine, histidine, cysteine, glycine, tyrosine, glutamine and proline are essential (indispensable) amino acids, because children are unable to make enough to meet their needs. Demand from infant formula makers to include these acids will drive market growth

Dietary supplementation of essential amino acids (EAAs) has been shown to promote lifespan. Thus, the demand from dietary supplement manufacturers is also expected to be significant

In addition to robust market demand, further economic development in emerging countries and expansion of applications for amino acids is expected to boost the size of the food amino acid market

Europe is expected to dominate the market, with a significant market share of 25.4% in 2020. The Germany and the UK contributed the largest revenue share to the European market

The Lysine type sub-segment is expected to show significant CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Some of the key market players for this market are Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sigma-Aldrich (acquired by Merck in 2015), Co. LLC. (U.S.), Prinova Group LLC (acquired by Nagase group), Sand Daesang Corporation (Korea)

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Global Food Amino acid market on the basis of type, livestock and region:

On the basis of type, the market for Feed Aamino Acids has been segmented as follows:

Glutamic acid

Lysine

Tryptophan

Methionine

Phenylalanine

Others

On the basis of livestock, the market for Feed Aamino Acids has been segmented as follows:

Plant-based amino acids

Animal-based amino acids

Synthetic amino acids

On the basis of application, the market for Feed Aamino Acids has been segmented as follows:

Nutraceuticals & dietary supplements

Infant formula

Food fortification

Convenience food

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2028, and Volume Metric Tons-2028)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



