European Paints & Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2025

The European paints & coatings market is projected to grow from USD 30.6 billion in 2020 to USD 34.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2020 and 2025. Economic & demographic growth, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and increase in housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the European paints & coatings market.

Architectural is projected to be the largest end-use industry, in terms of volume for European paints & coatings. The architectural paints & coatings market is estimated to witness growth due to increasing disposable income and growing demand for interior decoration & beautification in both residential as well as commercial segments. The growing urban population in most of the developing regions is driving the construction industry. Growth in the non-residential sector is mainly due to the growing demand for commercial spaces, such as office space, shopping malls, retail stores, and multiplexes.

Waterborne is the largest technology segment, in terms of both value and volume, between 2020 and 2025. Waterborne coatings use water as a solvent, which makes them environmentally friendly and easy to apply. In most cases, waterborne coatings contain up to 80% water with small quantities of other solvents, such as glycol ethers. They are used for many applications such as wood coatings, furniture coatings, plastic coatings, and printing inks. Binders used in waterborne coatings are polyacrylate, polyvinyl ethers, polyurethane, epoxy, and alkyd resins.

Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 33%, Tier 2 – 24%, and Tier 1 – 43%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 26%, Directors – 36%, and Others – 38%

• By Region: Western Europe – 57%, Eastern Europe – 29%, and Central Europe – 14%

The key companies profiled in this report are AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), BASF Coatings GmbH (Germany), and Axalta Coating System LLC (US).

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

 Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on European paints & coatings offered by top players in the market

 Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

 Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for European paints & coatings across regions

 Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-de

