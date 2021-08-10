The halogen-free flame retardants market is estimated to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 6.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.60%. The halogen-free flame retardants market is driven mainly by stringent rgulations against use of toxic halogentated flame retardants. However, lower performance than halogenated flame retardants is expected to restrain the market growth.

The major application of flame retardants is in electric wire insulation in building & construction and transportation. Flame retardants are used in circuit boards, electronic casing, and cables & wire systems. Strict fire safety standards to reduce the spread of fires in residential and commercial buildings are driving the demand for halogen-free flame retardants.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Halogen-Free Flame Retardants Market – Global Forecasts to 2025

The aluminum hydroxide segment accounted for the largest share in the halogen-free flame retardants market in terms of volume, however organophosphorous led the market in terms of value in 2019. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organophosphorus halogen-free flame retardants possess high thermal stability with low loadings compared to other types of halogen-free flame retardants.

The polyolefins estimated to account for the largest share of the overall halogen-free flame retardants market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

North Americais a global manufacturing hub and has stringent government regulations. The growth of the halogen-free flame retardants market in the region is supported by strong awareness about the toxicity of halogenated flame retardants.

The halogen-free flame retardants market in the APAC is estimated to register a CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The market in this region is primarily driven by the demand from the electrical & electronics industry and the growing economy. The market in Europe is growing at a comparatively slow rate. The slow growth rate is attributed to the regions’ sluggish growth in industrial production.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 27%, South America – 7%, Middle East & Africa – 6%,

Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the halogen-free flame retardants market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 INTRODUCTION 25

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 25

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 25

1.2.1 HALOGEN-FREE FLAME RETARDANTS MARKET, BY TYPE: INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS 25

1.2.2 HALOGEN-FREE FLAME RETARDANTS MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY: INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS 26

1.2.3 HALOGEN-FREE FLAME RETARDANTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION: INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS 26

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 27

1.3.1 HALOGEN-FREE FLAME RETARDANTS MARKET SEGMENTATION 27

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 27

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 28

1.4 CURRENCY 28

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 28

1.6 LIMITATIONS OF THE STUDY 28

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 29

1.8 SUMMARY OF CHANGES 29

