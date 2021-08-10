The global UV stabilizers market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing demand from packaging and automotive industry, infrastructural development, and growing demand for these UV stabilizersin the Asia Pacific. The growing demand in the Asia-Pacific, coupled with the growing demand for packaging material and automotive components & coatings is expected to drive the global UV stabilizers market during the forecast period. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the UV stabilizersmarket.

The packaging segment will continue to lead the UV stabilizers market, in 2025. This was due to the growth of UV stabilizers in this application segment are the increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyles, increased use of high-performance thermoplastics, polyurethanes, polymers, and growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, the U.S., and Germany, among others.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: UV Stabilizers Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the UV stabilizers market in 2020. This is mainly attributed to the presence of large number of UV stabilizers manufacturers, increasing government support, rising foreign investments, and growing demand of HALS and UV Absorbers from plastics, polymers, and wood composite industries. China dominates the market due to growth of UV stabilizers in applications such as packaging, automotive coatings, and construction among others and numerous developmental strategies adopted by the manufacturers.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 55%, Directors – 23%, and Others – 21%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America – 7%

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

 Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the UV stabilizers market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

 Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in UV stabilizers market

 A list of VOC regulations driving the market in key countries and regions

 Identifying high-potential opportunities for UV stabilizers

 Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments

