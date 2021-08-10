3D Printing High Performance Plastic – Global Forecast to 2025

The global 3D printing high performance plastic market size is projected to grow from USD 72 million in 2020 to USD 202 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% between 2020 and 2025. 3D printing high performance plastic are a group of polymers that have heat distortion temperature greater than 150 degrees Celsius. These material features excellent properties such as extreme temperature resistance, superior strength & rigidity, increased durability, and high resistance to chemicals. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across all the end-use industries has affected the 3D printing high performance plastic market adversely.

PEEK & PEKK high-performance, engineering thermoplastic characterized by an unusual combination of properties such as superior mechanical strength, high chemical resistance, and very high strength to weight ratio. There are many companies in the market offering PEEK includes Victrex (VICTREX, PEEK VICOTE), Lehman & Voss (LUVOCOM), Evonik Industries AG (VESTAKEEP), and Solvay Group (Ketaspire, Novaspire. On the other hand, companies such as Lehvoss Group, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS, and Solvay offer PEKK. Most of these companies have been making huge R&D investments and hold significant stakes in the 3D printing industry.

SLS is the fastest growing 3D technology that uses thermoplastic powder for making 3D printed parts. SLS technology is used for 3D printing PA, PEEK, and PEKK powder by aircraft, automotive, and consumer goods manufacturers. The technology is expected to advance its footprint in 3D printing other high performance plastics such as PAI, PSU, and PPSU

The 3D printing high performance plastic in filament and pellet form dominated the market in 2019. The majorly used FDM technology employs high performance plastic filaments in the process. Companies such as Arkema, Solvay, Stratasys, Victrex, Evonik, and SABIC offer high performance plastics in the filament and pellet forms. However, powder form is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to their increasing adoption in the aerospace & defense industry and technological development in powder bed fusion technology.

This study has been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

• By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 30%

• By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, Asia Pacific (APAC) – 20%, Latin America-5%, Middle East & Africa (MEA)-10%,

Research Coverage

This report covers the global 3D printing high performance plastic market and forecasts the market size until 2025. It includes the following market segmentation –type(PA, PEI, PEEK & PEKK, Reinforced HPPs), form (filament and pellet, powder), technology (FDM, SLS), application (prototyping, tooling, functional part manufacturing) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA). Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, have been discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global 3D printing high performance plastic market.

