The global High Purity methane gas market is estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. High Purity methane gas finds applications in various end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, chemical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, medical and others due to its unique properties. The electrical & electronics segment led the High Purity methane gas market in 2019, accounting for a share of 26.6%, in terms of value

Chemical Synthesis is the fastest-growing application segment in the High Purity methane gas market. The growth is The growth in this segment is attributed to the rising demand for high-purity methane gas as a raw material for the production of methanol, synthetic ammonia, hydrogen, acetylene, carbon black, and carbon disulfide, among others. It accounted for a share of about 20.5% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

High Purity Methane Gas Market – Global Forecast to 2025

North America is the largest and fastest-growing market of high Purity methane gas, with US being the major emerging market. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for High Purity methane gas from the electrical & electrnics and chemical industries. US is a major manufacturer of High Purity methane gas and had the highest consumption of high purity methane gas. It accounted for a share of about 79.6% of the High Purity methane gas market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America – 7%

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

 Comprehensive coverage and analysis of the High Purity methane gas market in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa

 Competitive landscape of major players and their developments in High Purity methane gas market

 Identifying high-potential opportunities for High Purity methane gas

 Identifying and targeting high-growth application segments

