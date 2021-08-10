Release Coating Market – Global Forecast to 2025

The release coating market is estimated to be USD 157 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 225 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5%, between 2020 to 2025. The rising awareness of health, increase consumer spending, growth of e-commerce, and increase of women workforce and the key factors driving sectors such as packaging, hygiene, consumer products, cosmetics, households, retails, and pharmaceuticals. The growth of these sectors determines the growth of applications in the release coating such as the labels, tapes, hygiene, industrial, medical, food bakery, and others, which includes graphics and envelope. Some of these sectors, such as label and hygiene, are growing in double digits in developing markets like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other South East Asian countries.

The increasing environmental regulations are restraining the growth of silicone release coating in North America and Europe, while lenient regulatory standards in the APAC drives the silicone release coating to grow faster than other regions. The strict regulatory standards are driving the non-silicone release coating to register the fastest growth in the material segment during the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products in the developing countries and increased consumption of premium hygiene products in the developed countries is expected to drive the global release coating market during the forecast period. The growing awareness, increasing consumer spending, and growth of e-commerce are the factors that are driving the hygiene application in the release coating market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for release coating. This high growth is associated with the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the APAC countries. China is projected to be the largest market for release coating in APAC, followed by Japan. India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Malaysia are other major countries contributing to the growth of the release coating market in the region. The growing pharmaceutical, retail, consumer goods, cosmetics, and household segments in the region drive the packaging industry, and with it, the label application grows, which holds the largest share in the APAC release coating market.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 13%

• By Designation – C level – 46%, Director level – 31%, and Others* – 23%

• By Region – Asia-Pacific– 22%, Europe – 28%, South America – 11%, and Middle East and Africa- 6%

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2019: Tier 1 = >USD 5 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 = *Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

