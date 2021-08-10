The pharmaceutical packaging market is projected to grow from USD 83.6 billion in 2019 to USD 111.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals owing to increase in healthcare coverage, growing aging population, and an increase in non-communicable disease in pharmerging economies are the major drivers for the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Another factor driving the pharmaceutical packaging market is the new drug development and government initiatives to promote innovations in the pharmaceutical industry and to enhance the use of generics, in developed countries. However, the strict regulations for pharmaceutical packaging in developed countries such as the US, UK, and Japan lead to increase in overall packaging cost, which collectively restraints the pharmaceutical packaging market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107061

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Pre-filled syringes are a replacement for traditional vials and syringes. The prefilled syringes aids to reduce wastage, provide patient compliance by offering self-administered metered dosage. The presence of the properties mentioned above, easy handling, and reduction in breakage failure provided by these syringes, boosts demand for pre-filled syringes. The rise in aging population, increase in non-communicable disease such as diabetes, are driving the demand for pre-filled syringes.

Plastic & polymers are the major raw material type used for pharmaceutical packaging. Variety of plastics such as HDPE, LDPE, PET, and others are used for pharmaceutical packaging. These are cost-effective raw material with excellent shatter resistance hence reduces loss due to breakage.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107061

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Pharmaceutical Packaging Market – Global Forecast to 2024

The market sizes estimated in this study were validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts globally. These primary sources are divided into three categories:

• By Company Type: Tier I – 25%, Tier II – 50%, and Tier III – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 20%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, South America – 15%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%

RESEARCH COVERAGE

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the pharmaceutical packaging market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall pharmaceutical packaging market. In this report, the pharmaceutical packaging market has been segmented based on type, raw material, drug delivery mode, and region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 18

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 18

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 18

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 19

1.3.1 PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION 19

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 19

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 20

1.4 CURRENCY 20

1.5 LIMITATIONS 20

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 20

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Corrosion Protection Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Feminine Hygiene Products Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Low-Frequency Sound-Absorbing Insulation Materials Market – Global Forecast to 2025

FRP Vessels Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Insulation Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Fire-resistant Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Polypropylene Catalyst Market – Global Forecast to 2025

European Paints & Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Plastic Antioxidants Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Aerogel Market – Global Forecast to 2025