The polyurethane dispersion (PUDs) market size is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The PUDs market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from textile & leather industry, and increasing usage in paints & coatings application. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hinder the growth of the market.

The polyurethane dispersion market has been segmented based on types into solvent-free and low solvent systems. Among these types, the solvent-free segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing in various application such as paints & coatings due to its excellent mechanical & physical properties and low VOC content. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Polyurethane Dispersion Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Paints & coatings application is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for PUD-based coatings in automotive and construction on account of its excellent abrasion resistance and low VOC content. Furthermore, PUD-based paints & coatings exhibit exceptional crosslinking properties, which helps in preventing water and chemical from reaching the substrate. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PUDs marketplace.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 30%, Tier: 40%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation – C Level: 30%, Managers: 50%, Others : 20%

• By Region – APAC: 40%, Europe: 30%, North America: 10%,Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the polyurethane dispersion market based on type, application, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

