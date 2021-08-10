Smart Lighting Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2025

The Global Smart Lighting Market Forecast to 2028 published by Reports and Data provides a holistic overview of the Smart Lighting market along with market size, market share, and key trends observed in the business sphere. The report examines key elements to speculate impact of macro- and micro economic factors, regulatory framework, current and emerging trends, demands, research and development, drivers and restraints, and strategic alliances on the overall growth of the industry. The market research report discusses growth prospects and challenges and provides a comprehensive assessment of market revenue growth and helping established companies and new entrants to formulate strategic business plans and gain a robust footing in the market.

The Smart Lighting market has witnessed considerable growth over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing population, growing level of disposable income, downstream raw materials, rapidly growing product demand, and development of advanced technologies are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The report leverages advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report evaluates key aspects of Smart Lighting market that helps readers and clients get a deeper understanding of the market and key players operating in the industry. It also provides crucial insights into historic analysis, changing market dynamics, demand and supply activities, and scrutinize market trends.

Key companies operating in the market include: Acuity Brands (US), Honeywell (US), Philips (Netherlands), Cree (US), Legrand (France), and OSRAM (Germany). Key software providers in the market include Philips (Netherlands), Zumtobel Group (Austria), and SoftDel (US). Moreover, key technology providers include Control4 Corporation (US), Siemens (Germany), Ingersoll-Rand (US), and General Electric (US).

Analysis of each market player profiled in the report is detailed in the competitive landscape section. The report also provides SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for each company. The report aims to provide comprehensive assessment of business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, global market position, strategic alliances, and business expansion plans for each key player. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, product launches and brand promotions among others. The report also sheds light on the lucrative growth prospects for the leading companies in the Smart Lighting industry during the forecast period.

Regions assessed in the report include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Offering (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)

Hardware

Lights & Luminaires

Lighting Controls

Software

Local/Web-Based Software

Cloud-Based Software

Services

Design & Engineering

Installation Services

Post-Installation Services

Communication Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)

Wired Technology

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Power-Line Communication (PLC)

Power Over Ethernet (PoE)

Wired Hybrid Protocols

Wireless Technology

Zigbee

Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy

EnOcean

Wi-Fi

6LoWPAN

Wireless Hybrid Protocols

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)

Indoor Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor Application

Highways & Roadways

Architectural

Public Places

Installation Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2025)

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

The report is a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the latest changes and developments in the Smart Lighting market. It offers industry verified data and key statistical data about market share and market size organized in graphs, charts, tables, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry level barriers.

