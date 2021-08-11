Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 45.6% from USD 1.73 Billion in 2019 to USD 34.1 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. AI as a service (AIaaS) is an artificial intelligence outsourcing service that is provided by a third party to enables big organizations and SMEs to explore growth avenues without high investment for initial installation. The report examines key elements to speculate impact of macro- and micro economic factors, regulatory framework, current and emerging trends, demands, research and development, drivers and restraints, and strategic alliances on the overall growth of the industry. The market research report discusses growth prospects and challenges and provides a comprehensive assessment of market revenue growth and helping established companies and new entrants to formulate strategic business plans and gain a robust footing in the market.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market has witnessed considerable growth over the recent past and is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing population, growing level of disposable income, downstream raw materials, rapidly growing product demand, and development of advanced technologies are expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The report leverages advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report evaluates key aspects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market that helps readers and clients get a deeper understanding of the market and key players operating in the industry. It also provides crucial insights into historic analysis, changing market dynamics, demand and supply activities, and scrutinize market trends.

Key participants in the market include IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, FICO, SAS Institute, IRIS AI, Salesforce, Mighty.AI, and Craft.AI.

Analysis of each market player profiled in the report is detailed in the competitive landscape section. The report also provides SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for each company. The report aims to provide comprehensive assessment of business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, financial standing, global market position, strategic alliances, and business expansion plans for each key player. It also focuses on recent mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, product launches and brand promotions among others. The report also sheds light on the lucrative growth prospects for the leading companies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service industry during the forecast period.

Regions assessed in the report include:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Organizational Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Mode Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-premises

Cloud

End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy

Others

End-User Ownership Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fraud Detection

Data Analytics & Visualization

Customer Service and management

Risk Management

Compliance & Security

Others

The report is a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the latest changes and developments in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a Service market. It offers industry verified data and key statistical data about market share and market size organized in graphs, charts, tables, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry level barriers.

