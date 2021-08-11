The seam tapes market is expected to grow from USD 205 million in 2018 to USD 283 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The seam tapes market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand from the sports and outdoor apparel industry, increase in demand for protective clothing and accessories. However, the volatile price of raw materials can pose a challenge in the growth of the market.

The polyurethane segment is the fastest-growing in the seam tapes market, in terms of value. This growth is attributed to the various benefits of polyurethane in seam tapes compared to polyvinyl chloride. These benefits include high abrasion, impact resistance, water resistance, and high flexibility. In addition to this, its wide range of applications including outdoor gear, military gear, sports apparels, footwear, tents, tarpaulins, hazardous material suits, and backpacks have also contributed to its high growth.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61768

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Seam Tapes Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The multi-layered segment is expected to dominate the seam tapes market during the forecast period, owing to the wide range of applications of multi-layered seam tapes in sports and outdoor apparels (caps, gloves, ski wear, swimwear, hiking & tracking apparels, raincoats and jackets, and bottom wear), military apparels (jackets, ponchos, fire suits, and flight jackets), medical apparels (gloves and gowns), protective garments, tents, tarpaulins, footwear, backpacks, automotive (seats, head & armrests, and airbags) and chemical protective garments.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61768

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Seam Tapes Market – Global Forecast to 2023

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the seam tapes marketplace.

By company type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

By designation: C-Suite: 35%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 35%

By region: Asia Pacific: 45%, North America: 25%, Europe: 20%, South America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the seam tapes market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, namely type, backing material, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to products, and business offerings.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 REGIONAL SCOPE 15

1.1 PERIODIZATION CONSIDERED 16

1.2 CURRENCY CONSIDERED 16

1.3 UNIT CONSIDERED 17

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS 17

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Catalyst Handling Services Market – Global Forecast to 2025

3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market- Global Forecast to 2025

Seam Tapes Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive Composites Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Healthcare Fabrics Market – Global Forecast to 2025

Aramid Fiber Market – Global Forecast to 2024

HVAC Filters Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Water Storage Systems Market – Global Forecast to 2024