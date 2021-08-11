The global succinic acid market is estimated to be USD 132 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 183 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing demand from the industrial, personal care and food & beverage industries fuels the succinic acid market. The increasing demand from the APAC region, and the increasing adoption of succinic acid as a substitute of adipic acid in polyurethane production are the factors driving the succinic acid market. However, the high R&D cost for manufacturing bio-succinic acid is majorly restraining the growth of the succinic acid market.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61766

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Succinic Acid Market – Forecast to 2023

The demand for succinic acid is driven by its use for applications in the industrial applications. Succinic acid is used in PBS/PBST for food packaging, as these are non-toxic, biodegradable, and also have better heat resistance and processability in comparison to other biopolymers. The key drivers for the succinic acid market are the increasing disposable income, changing consumer lifestyle, increased use of plastics, and the growing packaging industry. These factors have fueled the demand for non-toxic, bio-degradable PET bottles, food containers, disposable syringes, blood bags, and other consumer goods in countries such as China, India, Japan, US, and Germany that have led to the growth of the succinic acid market in the PBS/PBST segment.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61766

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Succinic Acid Market – Forecast to 2023

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for succinic acid. The growth is mainly attributed to the presence of a large number of succinic acid manufacturers, rising foreign investments, and growing demand for succinic acid from the plastic, food & beverage, and personal care industries. China leads the market owing to the increasing use of succinic acid in the chemical industry for applications such as food& beverages, polyurethanes, resins, coatings & pigments, pharmaceuticals, PBS/PBST, and plasticizers and numerous developmental strategies adopted by the manufacturers.

Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the succinic acid market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 33%, Tier 2 –17%, and Tier 3 – 50%

• By Designation – C Level Executives – 17%, Director Level – 17%, and Others – 66%

• By Region – North America – 20%, APAC– 40%, Middle East & Africa – 40%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the succinic acid market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the succinic acid market across various segmentation types. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.3.2 CURRENCY 18

1.3.3 UNIT CONSIDERED 18

1.4 LIMITATIONS 18

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 18

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Report’s

Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Polyglycolic Acid Market -Global Forecast to 2024

Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Market – Global Forecast to 2024

HPPs Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Polybutadiene Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Industrial Lubricants Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Industrial Cleaning Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Cryogenic Tanks Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Lubricants Market – Global Forecast to 2024

Water Treatment Biocides Market – Global Forecast to 2024