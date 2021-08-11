PVDC Coated Films Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The PVDC coated films market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The acrylic coated films market size is estimated to be USD 714 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023. PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films offer various benefits such as superior moisture barrier, excellent aroma barrier and mineral oil barrier, and dimensional stability. Owing to these properties, PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are used in various applications such as packaging, lamination, and labeling. The superior properties offered by PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are leading to their increasing use in the packaging application, which is a major factor driving this market. However, the high cost of production is restraining the growth of this market.

On the basis of film type, PVDC coated films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others, while, the acrylic coated films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PP film type is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The properties, such as high gas barrier, higher stiffness, and increased tensile strength offered by this type are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment of the market during the forecast period.

Packaging is a major application of PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market. It is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The use of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films in the packaging application help in achieving a good barrier to mineral oil and aroma, and good seal strength. PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are used in the packaging of products such as biscuits, wafers, and other food & beverage products and pharmaceutical products.

The PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the food & beverage and health & personal care industries. Also, the increasing focus of the manufacturers, such as Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Toray Industries (Japan), and Cosmo Films Limited (India) on the APAC region is another key factor boosting the market growth in the APAC region.

Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market

• By Company: Tier 1 – 37%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C level – 30%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: APAC -40%, Europe – 27%, North America – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 7%, and Latin America – 6%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as film type, coating side, application, end-use industry, and region. Porter’s Five Forces analysis and the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 20

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 20

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 20

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 21

1.4 CURRENCY 22

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 22

1.6 LIMITATIONS 22

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 23

