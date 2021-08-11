Cryogenic Insulation Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The cryogenic insulation market is estimated to be USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.20% between 2018 and 2023. The cryogenic insulation market is largely driven by the rising demand for liquefied natural gas as fuel. Transportation and storage of LNG is the major application of cryogenic insulation in the energy and power sector. Since a major share of the market is held by this segment, LNG applications are considered to have a great impact on the market during the forecast period.

LNG consumption is expected to increase further in the future due to environmental regulations regarding carbon dioxide emission and marine shipping vessels. Rising demand for LNG in various sectors such as automotive, domestic & commercial fuel, and power generation is expected to boost natural gas exploration and production, thereby, driving the growth of the cryogenic insulation market. In future, due to increase in LNG terminals, storage tanks, and ships carrying LNG, a substantial amount of insulating materials will be required, which is projected to drive the cryogenic insulation market. However, volatile raw material price is a major restraint for the growth of the market.

The PU & PIR segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, from 2018 to 2023. PUR & PIR foams are lightweight, moisture and fire resistant, and have low thermal conductivity and density. They also provide better structural performance. These properties enable their use in cryogenic conditions. They are used in various applications such as cold storage building, coolers, freezers, tank & pipe insulation, and household refrigerators.

The APAC cryogenic market is estimated to witness considerable growth owing to rising demand for storing and transporting cryogenic fluids in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemicals, shipbuilding, electronics, and energy & power. Rising demand for LNG and increasing investment in the energy sector is expected to drive the cryogenic insulation market in the region during the forecast period.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 31%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level – 46%, Director Level – 27%, and Others – 27%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 27%, Middle East & Africa – 6%, and South America – 7%

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for cryogenic insulation on the basis of type, form, cryogenic equipment, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and agreements associated with the market for cryogenic insulation.

