The market size of plastic pigments is estimated at USD 10.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging, industrialization in emerging economies. Another factor driving the plastic pigments market is high demand for packaging in emerging countries and high demand for high-performance pigments.

However, factors, such as the volatility of raw material prices and environmental regulations are restraining the growth of the market. Most of the raw materials used in the production of plastic pigments are synthetic rutile, iron ore, and natural gas. The prices of these raw materials have been highly volatile in recent times, touching a five-year low, which has affected the growth of the market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Plastic Pigments Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Organic pigments are expected to be the fastest-growing type of plastic pigments owing to increasing environmental regulations in the plastic industry. Organic pigments have superior heat stability and excellent light fastness properties. However, these can also contain metallic (inorganic) elements that help stabilize the properties of the organic components. Different types of organic pigments include azo pigments, diazo, naphthol, azo lakes, metal complex, phthalocyanine, anthraquinone, and quinophthalone.

Packaging is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing end-use industry in the plastic pigments market during the forecast period. The packaging application of plastic pigments includes food packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and healthcare packaging. Plastic pigments are widely used in both rigid packaging and flexible packaging. The use of plastic pigments in plastic packaging not only provides an aesthetic appeal to packaged products but also helps in product differentiation, thereby influencing the preferences of customers.

This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation – C Level: 40%, Director Level: 40%, and Others: 20%

• By Region – APAC: 50%, Europe: 20%, North America: 20%, and RoW: 10%

Research Coverage:

The report offers insights on plastic pigments used in the various end-use industries across regions. It aims at estimating the size of the plastic pigments market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across type, end-use industry, and region segments. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the plastic pigments market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

