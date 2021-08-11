The water filters market is estimated to be USD 10.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The growth in food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industries is driving the demand for water filters. However, patented products and high raw materials cost are some of the potential restraints for the growth of the water filters market.

By media type, the single & dual phase segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There is a growing demand for single & dual phase media due to its multiple uses. The segments’ growth is also driven by the growth in food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas industries.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61738

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Water Filters Market – Global Forecast to 2023

By region, the Asia Pacific water filters market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth projection is mainly attributed to the growing population, increasing urbanization & modernization, and increasing concerns related to the use and reuse of water and wastewater. China is estimated to be the largest contributor to the Asia Pacific water filters market.

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing population, increasing urbanization, and rising number of working women. Increasing health issues caused due to impure water particles & contaminants act as a major driver for the water filters market. The food & beverage industry uses a huge quantity of water for processing and other procedures.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-61738

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Water Filters Market – Global Forecast to 2023

Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the water filters market:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 –45%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation – D-Level Executives – 20%, C-Level – 25%, and Others – 55%

• By Region – North America – 10%, Europe- 20%, Asia-Pacific– 50%, Middle East & Africa – 15% and South America- 5%.

Research Coverage:

The report covers the water filters market on the basis of media type, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the water filters market across various segmentation types. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their profiles and key growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 17

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 17

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 17

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 18

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 18

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 19

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/