The pipe insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2018 to USD 10.3 billion by 2023. Growth in district energy systems and huge production of oil are expected to drive the demand for pipe insulation during the forecast period. However, corrosion under insulation (CUI) acts as a challenge to the growth of the pipe insulation market.

By application, the industrial application segment is expected to lead the pipe insulation market during the forecast period. The necessity to insulate industrial plants such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing among others drive the demand for pipe insulation in this application segment. In addition, rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific and South America is estimated to drive the demand for pipe insulation in this application segment.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Pipe Insulation Market – Global Forecast to 2023

By material type, the rockwool material type segment is expected to lead the pipe insulation market during the forecast period. Rockwool is a naturally renewable and sustainable material, which is fire-resistant and can be used in pipes for a maximum temperature of 620°C. In addition, it helps in condensation control and is a noise dampener.

The pipe insulation market has been studied for North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the pipe insulation market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from emerging economies, such as China and India. In addition, continued industrialization and rise in the manufacturing sector of the region drive the demand for pipe insulation. Also, shift of manufacturing base from Europe and North America to APAC drives the growth of the manufacturing sector, which, in turn, boost the demand for pipe insulation in the manufacturing sector.

Primary interviews have been conducted with a number of industry experts to obtain information related to the pipe insulation market. The breakdown of primary interviews has been depicted below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 67%, Tier 2: 22%, and Tier 3: 11%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 11%, Directors – 16%, and Others – 73%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 53%, Middle East & Africa- 21%, Europe- 19%, and Americas – 7%,

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 17

