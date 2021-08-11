Industrial Absorbents Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The industrial absorbents market size is expected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2018 to USD 4.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period. The industrial absorbents market is driven by various factors, such as the growing environmental concerns and regulations regarding oil and chemical spills. However, availability of cost-effective substitutes of industrial absorbents can hinder the growth of the market.

Pads is the largest product segment in the industrial absorbents market. The industrial absorbents market, by product has been categorized into pads, rolls, pillows, granules, booms & socks, sheets & mats, and others. Pads are the most used spill control products for liquid spills such as oil, water-based liquids, and mild chemicals such as citric acid, hydrofluoric acid, and sodium hydroxide. Industrial absorbent pads are manufactured majorly using polypropylene materials and are widely used in oil & gas, chemical, and food processing end-use industries. In addition, cellulose-based industrial absorbent pads have a noteworthy application in the healthcare end-use industry.

The industrial absorbents market has been segmented on the basis of type into universal, oil-only, and HAZMAT/chemical. Oil-only absorbent products are designed to selectively absorb petroleum hydrocarbons and other oil-based liquids only and do not absorb water-based liquids. They are widely used for oil spills that may occur due to leakage of oil-based liquids, which have a huge impact on human health, ecosystem, and can result in huge economic losses. Growing demand for oil-based liquids spill control products from emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is driving the growth of the oil-only segment of the industrial absorbents market during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the industrial absorbents marketplace.

 By Company Type: Tier 1 – 24%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 40%

 By Designation: C-level Executives – 20%, Directors – 32%, and Others – 48%

 By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 16%, APAC – 36%, South America – 12%, and MEA – 16%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the industrial absorbents market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material type, product, type, end-use industry, and region.

