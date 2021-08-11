The metering pumps market is estimated to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period. The metering pumps market is driven by rising demand in the petrochemicals, oil & gas industry, growing need for water treatment, and increasing demand for pharmaceutical products. The maturity of the North American and European market could act as a restraint for the overall market.

Diaphragm metering pumps are widely used for dosing and chemical injection applications such as corrosive chemical, volatile solvents, viscous & sticky fluids, creams, gels, and oils. These pumps are widely used in the water treatment industry. Along with the treatment, municipalities also look for efficient, cost-effective operations with minimal downtime, creating opportunities for the growth of the metering pumps market. Subsequently, this growth will help in meeting the increasing demand from the water treatment industry, thereby driving the diaphragm metering pumps market.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Metering Pumps Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The market in the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. End users of the food & beverages industry include companies involved in the transformation of livestock and agricultural products into food for consumption. The beverages industry comprises manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages produced by fermentation, and distilled alcoholic beverages.

Metering pumps are used for the dosing/injection purpose during manufacturing of food products such as soup, cream, syrup, milk, yogurt, flavors, spirit, chocolate, dough, creams, and paste. A major driver of the food & beverages industry is the growing population. The vast population base, changing consumer lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and implementation of food security policies are driving the processed food industry, thereby increasing the use of metering pumps in this industry.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.

The breakup of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation – C level – 21%, Director level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region – North America – 45%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 15%, Middle East & Africa – 7%, and South America – 6%.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global metering pumps market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market. Detailed analysis of the key market players provides insights into business overviews, services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 20

1.3.1 METERING PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTATION 20

1.3.2 METERING PUMPS MARKET, BY REGION 20

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 21

1.4 CURRENCY 21

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 21

1.6 LIMITATIONS 21

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 22

