Marine Composites Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The marine composites market is estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increase in the use of marine composites due to the need for corrosion resistant and lightweight materials, growing recreation boating market, and increasing expending power of people. However, the high prices of carbon fiber and difficulty in recyclability of marine composites may restrain the growth of the market.

The carbon fiber segment is expected to lead the polymer matrix composites market owing to its superior properties and increasing use in the boat building industry. Carbon fiber based marine composites are used for the manufacture of high-speed boats. Growth is anticipated by decreasing the cost of carbon fiber composite processing technologies (resulting in low cost of carbon fiber composites), and better properties offered by carbon fiber composites, such as lightweight and high strength to weight ratio. Some of the major applications of carbon fiber composites include furniture in luxury yachts, hulls, and masts of racing yachts, keels, decks, transverse frames, rigs, bulkheads, and longitudinal stringers.

The polyester resin segment is projected to lead the marine composites market during the forecast period. The high market share of polyester resin is due to its better properties and lower prices than other resins. Ever since its development, polyester resin has dominated the global marine composites market. In addition, these are available at a lower price than epoxy and vinyl ester resins.

The power boat segment is projected to lead the marine composites market during the forecast period owing to the increasing leisure market and recreational boating in North America and Europe. Ever since their development, the power boats industry has been the main end user of marine composites. The growing recreation boating market and increasing expending power of people are expected to drive the market in the coming years.

This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts, globally. These primary sources have been divided into the following 3 categories:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 — 20%, Tier 2 — 55%, and Tier 3 — 25%

• By Designation: C Level — 50%, Director Level — 25%, and Others — 25%

• By Region: North America — 25%, Europe — 30%, Asia Pacific — 35%, MEA — 5%, and Latin America — 5%

