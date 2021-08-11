Paper Pigments Market – Global Forecast to 2023

The paper pigments market is estimated to be USD 13.52 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 17.72 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand for paper from the packaging industry, high demand in emerging countries, and sustained demand for uncoated paper are projected to drive the paper pigments market. The key factors restraining the growth of the paper pigments market are the environmental concerns related to manufacturing and recycling paper and growing digitalization affecting the paper industry.

Calcium carbonate is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing type of paper pigment in the paper pigments market. It is the cheapest and the most effective paper pigment and provides 95.0% brightness to the paper. Calcium carbonate is the most widely used type in the largest Asia Pacific (APAC) paper pigments market. It is majorly used for the coated paper application which accounts for a large share in the paper industry.

Coated paper is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing application in the paper pigments market during the forecast period. The filler loading percentages have increased to as high as 50.0–60.0%. The demand for coated paper is increasing due to high growth in the commercial printing and packaging industry. Even in China, which is the largest market in the coated paper application globally, coated paper accounts for the largest share in the paper pigments market.

This study was validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into 3 categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.

• By Company Type – Tier 1-35%, Tier 2 -35%, and Tier 3-30%

• By Designation – C Level-40%, Director Level-40%, and Others-20%

• By Region – North America-20%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-50%, RoW-10%

Companies Profiled in the Report:

Key players profiled in this report include Omya (Switzerland), Imerys (France), Minerals Technologies (US), BASF (Germany), Ashapura Group (India), Huber (US), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Chemours (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), and KaMin/CADAM (US).

Research Coverage:

The report offers insights on paper pigments used in various end-use industries across regions. It aims at estimating the size of the paper pigments market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across different segments, such as type, application, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the paper pigments market, along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.

